Upsurge in demand lifts mentha oil futures

(Eds: Correcting slug)

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Mentha oil prices rebounded 1.03 per cent to Rs 1,645.10 per kg in futures market today as speculators built up fresh positions amid pick-up in demand in domestic spot market.

Besides, tight stocks position on restricted arrivals from major producing belts of Chandausi, too fuelled the uptrend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for delivery in February went up Rs 16.80, or 1.03 per cent, to Rs 1,645.10 per kg in a business turnover of 20 lots. Likewise, the oil for delivery in January contracts was trading Rs 13.30, or 0.83 per cent, higher at Rs 1,623 per kg in 67 lots.

Marketmen said fresh positions created by traders due to uptick in demand from consuming industries in the physical market against restricted supplies from Chandausi, led to rise in prices. PTI KPS SUN ANS MR