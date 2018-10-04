scorecardresearch
Upsurge in demand lifts refined soya oil futures by 0.40%

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Amid pick-up in domestic demandat spot markets and restricted supplies from producing regions,refined soya oil prices went up by 0.40 per cent to Rs 759 per10 kg in futures trade Thursday as participants built up freshpositions. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange,refined soya oil for delivery in November rose by Rs 3.05, or 0.40 per cent to Rs 759 per 10 kg with an open interest of 30,520 lots. Similarly, the oil for delivery in December traded higherby Rs 1.95, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 762.20 per 10 kg in 5,070lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by tradersfollowing pick-up in demand in the physical market againstrestricted supplies from growing regions mainly led an upwardtrend in refined soya oil prices at futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI

