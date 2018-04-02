Uptick in demand lifts chana futures 0.26 pc

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Chana prices were trading up by 0.26 per cent to Rs 3,798 per quintal in futures trade today as participants raised bets, driven by pick-up in demand from dal mills in the spot market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in May rose by Rs 10, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 3,798 per quintal with an open interest of 50,720 lots.

On similar lines, the commodity for delivery in April edged up by Re 1, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 3,770 per quintal in 46,160 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in chana futures prices to fresh positions created by traders following uptick in demand from dal mills in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing regions. PTI KPS SUN SBT