Uptick in demand lifts coriander futures by 1.42%

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Amid pick-up in domestic demand against restricted arrivals from producing regions, coriander prices rose by 1.42 per cent to Rs 6,412 per quintal in futures trading Thursday as speculators created fresh positions. Further, tight supplies from major producing belts also influenced coriander futures. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in December rose by Rs 90, or 1.42 per cent, to Rs 6,412 per quintal, with an open interest of 13,240 lots. Similarly, the spice for delivery in far-month January was trading higher by Rs 80, or 1.25 per cent, to Rs 6,460 per quintal in 19,140 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against low stock position on fall in supplies from producing regions. PTI ADIADI