Uptick in demand lifts lead futures

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Amid pick-up in demand from consuming industries at the spot market and a firm trend in base metals overseas, lead prices traded higher by 0.65 per cent to Rs 156 per kg in futures market as speculators created fresh positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in June rose by Re 1, or 0.65 per cent to Rs 156 per kg in a business turnover of 8 lots.

In a similar manner, the metal for delivery in May was up 70 paise, or 0.45 per cent to Rs 155.20 per kg in 1,296 lots.

Market analysts said fresh positions built up by traders after uptick in demand from battery-makers at the spot market and a firm trend in base metals at the London Metal Exchange, led to rise in lead futures. PTI KPS DPL KPS ANU ANU