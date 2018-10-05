Uptick in demand lifts mentha oil futures

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Mentha oil prices moved up by 0.69 per cent to Rs 1,736 per kg in futures trading Friday as participants raised bets on the back of rising demand in the spot markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for this month was trading higher by Rs 11.90, or 0.69 per cent to Rs 1,736 per kg in business turnover of 150 lots. Analysts said expanding of positions by traders following pick up in demand from consuming industries in the physicalmarket against restricted supplies from Chandausi, mainlypushed up mentha oil prices at futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI