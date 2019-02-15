Uptick in demand, positive global cues lifts lead futures

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Amid pick up in demand from consuming industries and the domestic spot market and positive overseas cues, lead prices edged up 0.45 per cent to Rs 145.45 per kg Friday in futures market as speculators enlarged their positions. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead to be delivered in February was trading higher by 65 paise, or 0.45 per cent, at Rs 145.45 per kg in a business turnover of 1,332 lots. Marketmen said widening of bets by participants, taking positive cues from global market on better-than-expected Chinese trade data, mainly led to rise in lead futures. PTI SUN RUJ ADIADI