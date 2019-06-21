Urban Mobility Lab workshop to discuss innovative passenger and freight transport in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Mobility solution providers from all over the country will participate in the Urban Mobility Lab to be held in Delhi on June 26-27 for developing innovative passenger and freight transport solutions with focus on reducing vehicular pollution. Forty mobility solution providers from across India have been selected as participants in the workshop to develop innovative passenger and freight mobility solutions for Delhi. Clean transport is one of the Delhi government's top priorities and making the city electric vehicle capital of India is one of its goals, said Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi. "We are working to make Delhi's transportation system more affordable, energy efficient and environmentally friendly. We expect the Urban Mobility Lab to help us implement innovative mobility solutions for the city, he said. The workshop will be jointly held by DDC and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), a non profit group working in the field of energy efficiency and renewable energy. PTI VIT VIT SMNSMN