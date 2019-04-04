Urban sector holds key for double-digit growth: Fin Comm chief N K Singh

(Eds: Adding more details ) New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh Thursday said the urban sector will play an important role in achieving double-digit growth for the country.He also said the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee 2017 has suggested bringing down the debt-to-GDP ratio to 60 per cent by 2024-25. The FRBM committee, which was headed by Singh, also recommended that the states should bring down their debt-to-GDP ratio to 20 per cent by the same period.Central government debt is estimated at 48.9 per cent as a percentage of GDP for 2018-19. It is expected that Central government liabilities will come down to 47.3 per cent of GDP this fiscal, as per Budget 2019-20. The outstanding liabilities of the state governments stand at 23.4 per cent of GSDP at end-March 2017, with a range of 46.3 per cent in Punjab and 15.1 per cent in Chhattisgarh, as per an RBI study on state budgets. Highlighting the importance of urban sector, Singh said it will play a crucial role in GDP growth. "There is no doubt that an important engine of growth for much faster development of this country will have to come from the urban sector," he said while addressing a high-level roundtable on 'Fiscal Relations across levels of government' here. The urban sector would be the key driver for double-digit growth, he said. So, policies should be tuned accordingly, he said alluding to some of the important initiatives being pursued. Singh also said the Finance Commission is looking at the Centrally Sponsored Schemes. On data availability, Singh said "the fact that we need reliable statistics is no-brainer. It not only strengthens the capability of the central government but is equally important for states." In a statement, the Finance Commission said raising own revenue by the third-tier of the government is a serious concern for India's decentralised administrative structure. "One of the major sources of raising revenue is property taxation by local bodies. Some local bodies have attempted different models to streamline and systematize property collection within their jurisdiction. However, very few have been successful in improving revenue collection through property taxes," it said. PTI DP ABM