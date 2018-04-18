Urgent need to set up MSMEs in farm, non-farm sectors in N-E

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh today said there is an urgent need for setting up MSMEs in farming and non-farming sectors in the Northeast.

The Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises also said his ministry will play the role of a facilitator to provide R&D, market access and better designs for MSME products.

Addressing a media dialogue here, Singh said he will chair a meeting to promote research and development by micro, small and medium enterprises. The minister said one of the foremost challenges before him is to create a database for the micro sector.

He called for hand-holding of micro and small enterprises, adding that they will be given more support in this region. For this, technology centres are being established in Imphal, Dimapur, Tinsukia and Agartala, he added. PTI RSN ABM