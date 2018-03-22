US Ambassador, Consul General visit Central Coalfields HQ

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Consul General in Kolkata Craig L Hall today paid homage to coal martyrs, who laid their lives for meeting the energy requirement of the country, an official release said.

"The US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and US Consul General in Kolkata Craig L Hall paid homage to coal martyrs at Saheed Smarak, who laid their lives for meeting the energy requirement of the nation, at Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), Ranchi on Thursday," CCL, subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, said in a statement.

Juster, L Hall and other dignitaries visited CCL headquarter at Ranchi, it said.

The ambassador and the consul general were briefed about the diversified activities and achievements of CCL in past few years, the statement said.

The ambassador and his team were also informed about the various ongoing CSR activities and how it has helped the company to reduce trust deficit with the stakeholders.

The ambassador and the consul general appreciated the various social welfare programmes CCL has undertaken for community service.