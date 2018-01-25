US-based Gogo to set up tech development centre in Chennai

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Global in-flight internet services provider Gogo today announced its foray into the Indian market and is setting up a technology development centre in Chennai, which is expected to be functional by the fiscal end.

The US-based firms announcement to enter one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world comes days after the Indian telecom regulator Trai recommended allowing mobile telephony and internet services for passengers during air travel in the country through both satellite and terrestrial network.

"The Chennai facility and team are being established as part of Gogos continued international expansion and will support the companys inflight connectivity technology development and engineering efforts," the company said in a statement here.

Gogo will commence its operations with a team of approximately 30 engineers and developers, and expects to increase the headcount to approximately 100 by the end 2018, it said.

"We are excited to set up base in India with our facility in Chennai. Our presence in India provides access to a large pool of technology and software talent, which will enable us to accelerate the development of our in-flight connectivity and entertainment solutions and introduce them to the market," Gogos EVP and chief technology officer Anand Chari said.

Also, the proximity of this facility to the companys growing base of customers in the Asia Pacific and EMEA region will allow it to better serve such customers, he added.

The Department of Telecom had sought views of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on August 10, last year, over the proposal to introduce voice, data and video services over Indian airspace for domestic, international and overflying flights in Indian air space.

The Trai framework recommended for in-flight connectivity services in Indian airspace applies to all types of aircrafts, including commercial airliners and general aviation at a minimum height of 3,000 meters.

The recommendation will now go to the telecom ministry for further decisions and implementation of the services.

The facility will also support Gogo?s marketing efforts with India-based airlines as the market for in-flight services opens up in the region, the release added.

Gogo at present has 19 commercial airline partners and provides services and solutions to over 3,000 commercial jets and more than 4,200 business aircrafts around the world as per the release. PTI IAS JC DSK DSK