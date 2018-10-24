US-based NetApp announces partnership with DreamWorks

By Ashwini Shrivastava Las Vegas, Oct 24 (PTI) US-based data management company NetApp announced partnership with DreamWorks to develop and oversee the studio's customised data fabric approach."The NetApp and DreamWorks partnership represents an innovative approach to this challenge, focused on predictive analytics and other new capabilities to power real-time access to large data sets," the company said in a press release.Through the partnership, NetApp's engineers are working closely with DreamWorks' IT team to optimise the data fabric and meet the studio's unique, rapidly expanding data storage and management needs, it said.DreamWorks is a Glendale-based leader in family entertainment."DreamWorks' world-class filmmakers, storytellers, and artists are all focused on creating experiences of incredibly high quality, like the studio's next film, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which features over 60,000 distinct dragons on camera at one time," said Jeff Wike, chief technology officer of DreamWorks.An average animated feature film requires hundreds of artists and engineers, over 600 terabytes of data, more than 100 million compute hours and half a billion digital files.During the ongoing three-day event NetApp Insight - here, the company also announced new digital solutions for applications across hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments, including NetApp Cloud Insights and NetApp Data Availability Services, among others.These new data products and services bring to life NetApp's vision to empower customers to innovate in the cloud, in any form, to improve business outcomes in the face of a rapidly evolving technological landscape, the release said.NetApp has also announced a partnership with Wuxi NextCODE, the world's leading genomic data platform and analysis company.WuXi NextCODE will use NetApp cloud volumes for simplified deployment and optimised management of data-driven applications, the statement added. PTI AKV ANZBAL