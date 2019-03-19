scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

US-based online learning marketplace Udemy enters India

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Udemy, an online learning and teaching marketplace, has announced it is entering India with an employee hub at Gurugram, Haryana. "A local presence will enable Udemy to continue enhancing and localising the student and instructor experience," the US-based firm said in a statement. The platform allows experts to develop courses on thousands of topics and share their knowledge, the statement said. PTI MBI RUJ HRS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos