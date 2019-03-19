US-based online learning marketplace Udemy enters India

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Udemy, an online learning and teaching marketplace, has announced it is entering India with an employee hub at Gurugram, Haryana. "A local presence will enable Udemy to continue enhancing and localising the student and instructor experience," the US-based firm said in a statement. The platform allows experts to develop courses on thousands of topics and share their knowledge, the statement said. PTI MBI RUJ HRS