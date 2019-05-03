US, Canada, Australia most trending family-friendly intl destinations this summer: Report

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The US, Canada and Australia are the most favoured destinations for educational and family-friendly vacations for Indian tourists this summer, according to a survey.As per the data revealed by leading travel search engine KAYAK this year, Houston topped the list as the most trending international family-friendly destination, recording the highest year-on-year search growth of 151 per cent on its platforms. Boston bagged the second spot with a significant increase in year-on-year search growth at 103 per cent, while Los Angeles was trending at third position with 87 per cent year-on-year growth.Melbourne was at fourth position with 51 per cent year-on-year search growth and Toronto at fifth position with 44 per cent rise."This summer, KAYAK looked through its data and identified the top trending destinations that are family-friendly, such as Houston, Boston, Los Angeles, Melbourne and Toronto," said Abhijit Mishra, Regional Director, APAC of KAYAK.As a leading travel search engine, KAYAK searches other sites to show travellers the information they need to find the right flights, hotels, rental cars, and holiday packages. KAYAK is an independently managed subsidiary of ?Booking Holdings Inc. PTI DRR RUJ ANUANU