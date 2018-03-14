US challenges Indias export subsidy program at WTO

Washington, Mar 14 (PTI) The US today said it has requested dispute settlement consultations with India at the WTO, challenging Indian export subsidy programs.

"These export subsidy programs harm American workers by creating an uneven playing field on which they must compete," said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

"USTR will continue to hold our trading partners accountable by vigorously enforcing U.S. rights under our trade agreements and by promoting fair and reciprocal trade through all available tools, including the WTO," he added. PTI

UZM UZM