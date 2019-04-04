scorecardresearch
US-China trade negotiations progressing 'very nicely': Trump

Washington, Apr 4 (AFP) President Donald Trump said Thursday that US-China trade talks are progressing "very nicely" but that he insists on all US concerns being resolved or will not sign a deal."It looks like the deal is moving along very nicely," he told reporters at the White House, where he was due to meet Chinese trade envoy Liu He later in the day."Everything is covered, there's nothing that's not covered," Trump said, referring to the scope of US demands."It's got to be a great deal," he said. "If it's not a great deal, we're not doing it." (AFP) ZHZH

