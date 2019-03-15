US Court dismisses visa fraud lawsuit against Infosys, Apple

New York, Mar 15 (PTI) A US district court in California has reportedly dismissed lawsuit filed against Apple and Infosys alleging visa fraud by both the companies. The lawsuit was filed in 2016 by a whistleblower alleging that the iPhone maker Apple and Indian IT company Infosys conspired to bring two Indian nationals for training on B-1 visa instead of more expensive H1-B visa. According to a report published on website Apple Insider, Apple and Infosys had both asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit brought by contractor Carl Krawitt for the US government, under the False Claims Act and the court on Tuesday approved appeal of Apple by dismissing the case, while Infosys motion was denied as moot -- meaning no impact on the case. The court accepted Apple's appeal that the trainers' work under the B-1 visa was acceptable, and that neither Apple nor Infosys were attempting to commit fraud, the report said. PTI PRS HRS