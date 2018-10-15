US Court of Appeals affirms Teva's Copaxone patents invalid: Natco Pharma

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Drug firm Natco Pharma Monday said the US Court of Appeals has affirmed Teva's Copaxone dosing patents in the strength of 40 mg/ml as invalid. "United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the District of Delaware's decision that Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml dosing patents are invalid as obvious," Natco Pharma said in a filing to the BSE. The Federal Circuit also affirmed the final written decisions issued by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in three inter partes reviews filed by Natco's marketing partner Mylan related to the same patents, it added. "These were the last remaining patent infringement cases Mylan was defending in the US relating to Glatiramer Acetate injection 40mg/ml," Natco Pharma said. Copaxone is the most prescribed multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in the US with brand sales for the 20 mg/ml dose of around USD 527 million and for the 40 mg/ml dose of about USD 2.86 billion for the 12 months ending August 31, 2018. Shares of Natco Pharma jumped steep 7.42 per cent to Rs 729.60 per scrip on the BSE. PTI AKT SHW DRRDRR