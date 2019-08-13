scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

US delaying new tariffs on Chinese electronics to Dec 15: official

Washington, Aug 13 (AFP) The United States is delaying until December 15 imposition of new 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese electronics, but going ahead with new duties starting September 1 on USD 300 billion in Chinese goods, the government announced Tuesday.The delay impacts cell phones, laptops, computer monitors, video game consoles and some toys, footwear and clothing, the US trade representative said in a statement.As Washington and Beijing work to resolve the escalating trade war, USTR Robert Lighthizer spoke with Chinese trade officials early Tuesday and has another call planned in two weeks, a USTR official told AFP. (AFP) NSA

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos