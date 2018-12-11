US delegation to attend Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Jan

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) US Chamber of Commerce Tuesday said a delegation led by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will visit India in January to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019. The delegation will include the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and co-leaders of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.It will look to strengthen ties with national and state government leaders, industry groups and individual businesses in India, a statement said. "Kentucky is excited to explore opportunities within the Indian market and to meet with key government and business leaders during next month's business summit," said Governor Bevin.Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2003, when he was the states chief minister, as a means to reestablish Gujarat as a preferred investment destination within India. The delegation will also travel to Uttar Pradesh to participate in meetings related to Pravasi Bhartiya Divas. USIBC President Nisha Biswal said the organisation will deliver a productive and impactful engagement for Kentucky and USIBC members at Vibrant Gujarat and in Uttar Pradesh. PTI RSN ANU