US dollar declines against rupee

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) The US dollar declined against the rupee at Rs 63.48/49 per dollar but the Pound sterling finished higher at Rs 85.96/98 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 63.48/49 US Dollar Rs 63.6728 Pound Sterling 85.96/98 Euro Rs 76.5856 Euro 76.61/63 Japanese Yen (100) 56.58/60. --- PTI EDM RHB KNM MKJ