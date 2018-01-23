US dollar declines against rupee

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) The US dollar declined against the rupee at Rs 63.78/79 per dollar but the pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 88.95/97 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 63.78/79 US Dollar Rs 63.7722 Pound Sterling 88.95/97 Euro Rs 78.2166 Euro 78.10/12 Japanese Yen (100) 57.77/79 --- PTI RHB JBH MKJ