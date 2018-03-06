US dollar ends cheaper against rupee -(A)

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) The US dollar ended cheaper against the rupee at 64.96/97 per dollar but the pound sterling finished higher at Rs 90.19/21 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates: (In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.96/97 US Dollar Rs 64.9941 Pound Sterling 90.19/21 Euro Rs 80.2092 Euro

80.45/47 Japanese Yen (100) 61.08/10 PTI BPD JBH MR