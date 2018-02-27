US dollar ends higher against rupee

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) The US dollar ended higher against the rupee at 64.87/88 per dollar but the pound sterling finished lower at Rs 90.60/62 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.87/88 US Dollar Rs 64.8514 Pound Sterling 90.60/62 Euro Rs 79.9683 Euro 79.92/94 Japanese Yen (100) 60.64/66 ----------- PTI BPD KNM KNM