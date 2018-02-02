US dollar ends higher against rupee

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) The US dollar ended higher against the rupee at Rs 64.06/07 per dollar but the pound sterling finished lower at Rs 91.12/14 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.06/07 US Dollar Rs 64.0781 Pound Sterling 91.12/14 Euro Rs 80.0335 Euro 80.02/04 Japanese Yen (100) 58.30/32. ------------ PTI BPD RHB SBT