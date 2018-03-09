US dollar ends higher against rupee

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) The US dollar ended higher against the rupee at 65.17/18 per dollar but the pound sterling finished lower at 90.06/08 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates: (In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 65.0784 US Dollar Rs 65.17/18 Pound Sterling Rs 90.06/08 Euro Rs 80.1636 Euro Rs 80.16/18 Japanese Yen (100) Rs 61.04/06

