US dollar ends lower against rupee

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) The US dollar ended lower against the rupee at 72.48/49 per dollar and the pound sterling also finished lower at Rs 94.57/59 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today. Following are the Interbank forex and FBIL rates : (In Rs per unit)Unit Interbank FBIL ReferenceUS Dollar 72.48/49 US Dollar 72.5474Pound Sterling 94.57/59 EURO 84.4428Euro 83.94/96Japanese yen (100) 63.92/94