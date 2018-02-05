US dollar ends tad higher against rupee

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) The US dollar ended marginally up against the rupee at Rs 64.07/08 per dollar but the pound sterling finished lower at Rs 90.27/29 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.07/08 US Dollar Rs 64.0295 Pound Sterling 90.27/29 Euro Rs 79.7295 Euro 79.81/83 Japanese Yen (100) 58.32/34. ------------ PTI BPD RHB SBT