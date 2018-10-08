US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize

Stockholm, Oct 8 (AFP) US economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer on Monday shared the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize for integrating innovation and climate with economic growth, the jury said.Nordhaus, a professor at Yale University, and Romer of New York University's Stern School of Business, have addressed "some of our time's most basic and pressing questions about how we create long-term sustained and sustainable growth," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement. (AFP) PMSPMS