US Energy Secretary Rick Perry to visit India

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, Apr 13 (PTI) US Energy Secretary Rick Perry is travelling to India as part of the Trump administrations move to enhance bilateral energy cooperation.

State-owned gas utility GAIL India has signed a deal to buy 3.5 million tonne a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 20 years from Cheniere Energy of the US and has also booked capacity for another 2.3 million tonne (MT) at Dominion Energys Cove Point liquefaction plant.

"Today, US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry will travel to India on the heels of a large delivery of US sourced natural gas," the Department of Energy said.

During his visit to New Delhi, Perry will meet with both government officials and private sector stakeholders about the growing bilateral energy relationship between the US and India.

"The trip will conclude with the inaugural Strategic Energy Partnership meeting co-chaired by Secretary Perry and Indias Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan," an official statement said. PTI LKJ CPS CPS