US envoy calls on NC leader to discuss matters of "common interest"

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) A two-member team of Delhi-based US embassy Thursday called on National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana here to discuss matters of mutual and bilateral interest, a party spokesman said. Minister Counselor for Political Affairs in the United States embassy in New Delhi, Lesslie Viguerie, accompanied by Senior Political Advisor A Sukesh met Rana at the latter's residence, the spokesman said. During their interaction, Rana spoke on the National Conference's role in strengthening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing in land reforms, measures for female literacy, decentralisation of power, and involving people at the grass roots level in decision making processes, the spokesman said. "The spirit of inclusiveness is being promoted and sustained by NC president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a vibrant state," the NC leader said.