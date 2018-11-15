US envoy inaugurates photo exhibition of photos clicked in India by him, his father

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) US envoy to India Kenneth Juster inaugurated Thursday an exhibition of photographs clicked in the country by him and his father Howard H Juster.The exhibition, 'Reflections of India: More than 50 Years Apart', features 24 photos of individuals, several famous landmarks and life in India. "It is a combination of photographs that my father took in 1966 and that I have taken in 2017 and 2018," Juster said at the event.Some photographs by the two - including those of Humayun's Tomb, Safdarjung's Tomb and the Pareshnath Jain Temple in Kolkata - show the same scene taken over fifty years apart. These photographs detail how India's landscape has changed even as some of its monuments endure over time."My father, who was an architect, focused on photographs of buildings. While I also take architectural photos, I am fascinated as well by portraits of the people of India," the ambassador said. The exhibition will run from November 15 to December 6 at the American Center and is free to the public. PTI PR DPB