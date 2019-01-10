US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad meets Swaraj

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad Thursday met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the peace process.Khalilzad is understood to have apprised Swaraj about US plans to withdraw its troops from the war-ravaged country as well as Washington's efforts to give a push to the stalled peace process. "EAM @SushmaSwaraj met Mr. Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation. Both sides shared their perspectives on peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.Major powers like the US and Russia have been reaching out to the Taliban as part of efforts to push the stalled Afghan peace process. "The US goal is to promote dialogue among Afghans about how to end the conflict, and to encourage the parties to come together at the negotiating table to reach a political settlement where every Afghan citizen enjoys equal rights and responsibilities under the rule of law," the US State Department said on Tuesday.India has been a key stakeholder in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.In a significant move, India had sent two former diplomats in "non official" capacity to a conference on Afghan peace process in Moscow in November which was attended by a high-level Taliban delegation. The conference organised by Russia was attended by representatives of Afghanistan as well as from several other countries including the US, Pakistan and China. India has been maintaining a policy of not engaging with the Taliban and pressing for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace initiative to bring peace and stability in the war-ravaged country. PTI MPB ZMN