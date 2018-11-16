US FDA completes audit of Dr Reddy's Srikakulum plant

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Dr Reddy's said Friday the US drug regulator has completed the audit of its Srikakulum plant with zero observations. "...the audit of our Formulations Srikakulum Plant (SEZ) Unit II, Andhra Pradesh by the US FDA, has been completed today with zero observations," Dr Reddy's said in BSE filing. Shares of Dr.Redyy's closed at Rs 2,470.85 a unit, up by 0.36 per cent compared to the previous close, at BSE today. PTI PRS MRMR