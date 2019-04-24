US Freedom Capital and Genesis Eduventure Jointly Discuss Foreign Education

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)On April 14th, 2019 immigration experts from US Freedom Capital partnered with an educational institution named Genesis Eduventure to speak to families throughout Kolkata on US permanent residency and foreign education. This was the first collaborative seminar between the two organizations, which attracted several parents and their children, keen on exploring higher education at a lower cost and career in the US. The partners introduced a US permanent residency program colloquially known as EB-5. This program provides the fastest and most comfortable path to US green cards and has been in existence since 1991. The EB-5 Investor Visa Program, as explained by US Freedom Capitals Global CEO, Stanley Bradshaw, provides great advantages to families looking to settle abroad in the US, including: Green cards for individuals and their families No lottery and no employer sponsorship Ability to live and work anywhere in the U.S. Access to cheaper university tuition for children Chairman and Managing Director of Genesis Group of Companies, Dr. Purnendu Roy, went on to emphasize that One of the most important advantages of this program is that it allows your children to receive a world class education at one third the tuition costs. This is important because the US ranks as a leader in education, with its universities being the top in medicine, engineering, economics, and various other sciences. Giving ones child access to such a superior education is the foundation for their success. Mr. Ankit Bhandari, CEO of US Freedom Capitall, India, went on to address how the EB-5 program takes care of many challenges faced by H-1B holders. The H-1B visa, otherwise known as the professional working visa, has become increasingly more difficult to acquire, and comes with many limitations. For example, the professional working visa (H-1B) holders future in the US is dependent upon employer sponsorship and is entirely based on a lottery system. EB-5, said Mr. Bhandari, Provides the perfect solution by giving individuals complete freedom live and work anywhere in the US, without dependency on their employer. The seminar was followed by one to one interaction with all the parents and their respective children about higher education, career opportunities, living and working in the US. Image 1: Left to Right: Stan Bradshaw (CEO of US Freedom Capital), Dr. Purnendu Roy (Chairman and Managing Director of Genesis Group of Companies), and Ankit Bhandari (CEO, US Freedom Capital, India) engage in discussion with families about the EB-5 Program Image 2: Family audience engaged in discussion about the EB-5 Program PWRPWR