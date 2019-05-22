US Freedom Capital is Spreading the EB-5 Craze throughout Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Mumbai based immigration experts from US Freedom Capital are making a large footprint in generating interest around Americas EB-5 investment visa program. As one of the foremost EB-5 consultancies in India, US Freedom Capital has been capturing the eyes of many high-net worth individuals (HNI) throughout pan-India. Most recently, however, their team has been creating a lot of noise amongst some of the most elite sports clubs throughout India.On Thursday, May 16, the Consultancy partnered with investment firm, Phillip Capital, to present to the families of the Bombay Presidency Radio Club. The main presenters of the event were US Freedom Capitals Deputy CIO, Arindam Sengupta, and Alisha Mashruwala, Co-founder of OnCourse, a foreign education consultancy. While Ms. Mashruwala covered the value of foreign university education in the United States, Mr. Sengupta highlighted how many students are unable to reap the value of their education because of visa limitations.Student visas, as noted by Mr. Sengupta, can limit ones child from truly capitalizing on internship and job opportunities because of the arduous OPT process. The professional work visa (H-1B) post-graduation is no better with its long wait times, and lottery-based allotment system he said. Instead, he encouraged families to consider the EB-5 investor visa, which provides US green cards to families and their children through an investment.In fact, the EB-5 visa has become a better alternative for parents looking to send their children abroad for their education, and later stay there to work. The one-time $500,000 investment qualifies parents and their children (under 21) to avail green cards and its respective benefits. One such benefits for foreign-education seekers is lower, and in-state tuition fees, which is often one third the cost of tuition fees for international students. To add, EB-5 visa holders do not have to face any of the grappling challenges of being on an H-1B visa post graduating university. Rather, they retain the right to work, and live anywhere in the United States without employer sponsorship.In the months prior to the Bombay Presidency Radio Club, US Freedom Capital also partnered with OnCourse to speak to the families of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Mumbai. The widening popularity of the EB-5 visa amongst families at these eminent clubs makes it one of the most coveted investment visa programs in the world.Image 1: US Freedom Capitals Deputy CIO, Arindam Sengupta, addresses the audience at the Radio Club on foreign education and residencyImage 2: The audience at the Radio Club on foreign education and residency PWRPWR