US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Announces New Board Additions

New Delhi, Delhi, India The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) announced the addition of four new board members today. New business leaders recently inducted into the Washington-based advocacy groups board include James Taiclet, Chairman, President and Chief Executive of American Tower Corporation, Michael Train, President of Emerson and Chairman, Emerson Automation Solutions, Praveen Akkiraju, Managing Partner of Softbank Investment Advisers and Laxman Narasimhan, CEO, Latin America, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa for PepsiCo. With the addition of these four business leaders, USISPF continues its goal to strengthen business ties across the two nations at the highest level by attracting high caliber board members. USISPFs board members are prominent business leaders and global influencers who possess an ability to impact international relations and corporate affairs worldwide. Michael Train brings more than 30 years of experience to his position on the board. As president of Emerson, he drives the companys focus on software and digital technology development, major investments, international growth and global shared service organizations. In addition, he serves as chairman of Emerson Automation Solutions, continuing the automation leadership he brought to his previous position as executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions. India is a tremendous partner with a vital economy and an increasing focus on expanding its manufacturing footprint, said Train. Manufacturing is the heartbeat of any advanced economy, and working together on these goals will help strengthen international trade while creating jobs and diversifying the economy. For the past 17 years, James Taiclet has led American Tower Corporation, a leading developer, owner and operator of telecommunications real estate. During his tenure, he has overseen the global expansion of the company including its entry into the Indian market in 2007. Mr. Taiclet said, I am very pleased to join the USISPF board. Both India and the U.S. play important roles in the global economy and over the past decade, Ive seen tremendous opportunities to expand relationships between the two. I look forward to working with the board and USISPF members to further enhance this important partnership. At the SoftBank Vision Fund, Praveen Akkiraju brings extensive engineering and operational experience scaling global businesses as CEO of companies at different stages of their lifecycle, from startups to turnarounds to hyper growth. SoftBank is one of the largest investors in India and has invested heavily in the countrys startup sector. With regard to his new role on the board, Praveen said, "It's an honor to join USISPF to help them nurture ideas, develop new businesses, and open up opportunities for collaboration between two of the world's greatest sources of innovation and growth." In his current role, Laxman Narasimhan leads business in developed, emerging and developing countries across Europe, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa. He previously served as the senior vice president and CFO of PepsiCo Americas Foods. Mr. Narasimhan said As an Indian American I recognize that both important countries can benefit from stronger bonds between them. PepsiCo has a long-standing history in, and long-term commitment to India. We strongly believe in its potential. Im honored to be invited to the US-India Strategic Partnership board and look forward to shaping and supporting its agenda. PepsiCo entered India in 1989 and in a short period, has grown into one of the largest multinational food and beverage businesses in the country. In two decades, the company has been able to organically grow eight brands each of which generate Rs. 1000 crores or more in estimated annual retail sales and are household names, trusted across the country. John Chambers, Chairman of the USISPF board said, USISPF continues to attract the best and brightest board members who are committed to making a lasting impact upon the U.S.-India relationship. These executives will help us continue bringing the countries closer together than ever before and we are pleased to have them join our board. While promoting trade is an important part of the organizations work, it focuses on promoting job creation, inclusion, startups, innovation and education. USISPF works to create the most powerful strategic relationship between U.S. and India and believes this goal can be achieved by business and government coming together to create meaningful opportunities that have the power to change the lives of citizens. As champions of the U.S.-India commercial and strategic partnership, we believe there is an unprecedented opportunity for business communities in both countries to play a larger role in the next chapter of this important bilateral-partnership. USISPF is uniquely suited to work together with leaders in the U.S. and India to achieve our shared goals.