'Us' is a very, very different movie to 'Get Out': Jordan Peele

London, Mar 10 (PTI) Filmmaker Jordan Peele says "Us", his follow-up film to horror drama "Get Out", is an entirely different project.Peele's directorial debut "Get Out", about a young African-American who visits his white girlfriends parents for the weekend and realises there is something wrong going on there, was both a critically-acclaimed and a commercially successful project.The film is considered a commentary on racism set in the horror genre and at the 90th Academy Awards, it won the director an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay."Us", starring Lupita Nyong'o and her "Black Panther" co-star Winston Duke, is one of the most awaited projects of the year, and Peele, in an interview with The Guardian, said he is aware of the people's expectations. "With 'Get Out', I had the fear that if it went wrong, it would go terribly wrong. I don't have that fear with this movie, but of course there's the fear of betraying the expectations of somebody who wants, essentially, 'Get Out 2', and what happens when they realise this is a very, very different movie," the director said.The film centres on a family who is haunted by doppelganger versions of themselves. "We are our own worst enemy, not just as individuals but more importantly as a group, as a family, as a society, as a country, as a world. We are afraid of the shadowy, mysterious 'other' that's gonna come and kill us and take our jobs and do whatever, but what we're really afraid of is the thing we're suppressing: our sin, our guilt, our contribution to our own demise..."No one's taking responsibility for where we're at. Owning up, blaming ourselves for our part in the problems of the world is something I'm not seeing," Peele said.The director teased that both "Get Out" and "Us" are part of the same universe as they will be part of a four-film collection."I have a plan, I'm someone who operates somewhere between best-laid plans and complete ability to shift and pivot," Peele said."Us" is slated to be released in the US on March 15, 2019.