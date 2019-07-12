US Labor Secretary Acosta announces resignation over Epstein affair

Specials
Washington, Jul 12 (AFP) Alex Acosta announced his resignation as US labor secretary Friday, amid criticism of a secret plea deal he negotiated a decade ago with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sexually abusing young girls."I called the president this morning and told him that I thought the right thing was to step aside," Acosta said in a joint appearance with President Donald Trump at the White House. AFP NSANSA
