scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

US Labor Secretary Acosta announces resignation over Epstein affair

Washington, Jul 12 (AFP) Alex Acosta announced his resignation as US labor secretary Friday, amid criticism of a secret plea deal he negotiated a decade ago with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sexually abusing young girls."I called the president this morning and told him that I thought the right thing was to step aside," Acosta said in a joint appearance with President Donald Trump at the White House. AFP NSANSA

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos