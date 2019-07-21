US man held for entering Delhi airport on 'fake' ticket

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI)A US national was apprehended Sunday by CISF personnel at Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said.Kasi V Malla was apprehended around 12.30 am by the CISF as he was found suspiciously roaming in the terminal area and attempting to leave the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the official said.The man, holding a passport of the United States of America, was stopped and questioned, as exiting the terminal area is not allowed under normal circumstances, he said.The passenger told the CISF personnel that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his wife and children who were travelling to Zurich in Switzerland, the official said, adding the passenger has been handed over to the police.Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under Indian aviation rules.A number of passengers are caught in such instances as they are unaware of the Indian rules as in many countries across the globe, visitors can enter the terminal area to see off their family members or friends.PTI NES DPBDPBDPB