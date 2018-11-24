scorecardresearch
US oil prices end down 7.7 per cent at US 50.42/barrel

New York, Nov 23 (AFP) US oil prices finished sharply lower Friday, weighed down by worries over excess supply and tepid demand amid global economic uncertainty.The benchmark US contract, West Texas Intermediate for January delivery, dropped USD 4.21 to USD 50.42 a barrel in a holiday-shortened session, a decline of 7.7 per cent and the lowest level in more than a year. AFP NSANSA

