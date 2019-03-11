US paraglider gets stuck in high reaches of HP's Kangra

Shimla, Mar 11 (PTI) A United States paraglider has got stuck in higher reaches of Baijnath sub division of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, an official said.The US paraglider has reportedly been stuck in hills above Uttarala village in Baijnath sub division since 10.15 am, he said.Baijnath sub divisional magistrate has requested for a helicopter from adjoining state Uttarakhand to rescue him. The stranded US citizen reportedly communicated his plight through radio to the manager of a hotel where he had been staying, the official said.The manager, in turn, informed authorities about him, the official said.He said the hotel manager told authorities that the stranded paraglider can be rescued only by deploying a chopper.The chopper, however, has not been able to reach Baijnath due to bad weather, he said, adding more details are awaited. PTI DJI RAXRAX