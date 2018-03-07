US ready for trade war: Trump

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, Mar 7 (PTI) President Donald Trump today said that the US which has nearly USD 800 billion deficit with other countries is ready for a trade war with them, if they retaliated against his decision to impose 25 per cent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.

"We will have to see," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference when asked how he would avoid escalating into a trade war as other countries are saying that they would retaliate against his steel and aluminium tariff.

"You know, when were behind on every single country, trade wars arent so bad. Do you understand what I mean by that? When were down by USD 30 billion, USD 40 billion, USD 60 billion, USD 100 billion, the trade war hurts them. Doesnt hurt us."

"So well see what happens," Trump said indicating that the US is ready for a trade war and is confident of winning it.

"You know, you can also take it. In some cases, we lose on trade, plus, we give them military, where were subsidising them tremendously. So not only do we lose on trade, we lose on military. We have these massive deficit numbers in our country. Were going to straighten it out, and well do it in a very loving way. Itll be a loving, loving way. Theyll like us better, and they will respect us much more," he said.

"Because even they say, right now, they say, "We cant believe weve gotten away. I mean, two countries have said, "We cannot believe, to be honest with you, weve gotten away with this so long. Now, one of them made that statement before I got elected," he said.

"I cant believe I made that statement," before I got elected. But its one of those things. We have to straighten it out. We really have no choice," Trump said in response to a question.

Trump defended his decision not to have a country specific exemption on his steel and aluminium tariff.

China, contrary to media reports, sends more than two per cent of the steel to the US, he said.

"Ive watched where the reporters have been writing 2 per cent of our steel comes from China. Well, thats not right. They transship all through other countries and youll see that a country that doesnt even have a steel mill is sending us 3 per cent steel, for our country," he said.

"Many countries are doing it. But it comes from China. So China doesnt send us two percent; they send us a much, much higher level than that, but its called transshipping. So it doesnt look good when it all comes out of China, so they send it through other countries and it comes to us," he said.

This is putting American steel mills out of business.

"Our aluminium mills are going out of business. We need steel and we need aluminium. Theres a theory that if a country doesnt have steel, it doesnt have a country. its true. So this is more than just pure economics. This is about defense. This is about the country itself," he said.

Trump said his statements on this is not new.

"We lose USD 800 billion a year in trade. I think I was elected, at least partially on this issue. Ive been saying it for 25 years; our countrys been taken advantage of by everybody, almost everybody. We cannot let that happen any longer -- not for our companies and not, most importantly, for our workers. So were not going to let it happen,? he asserted. PTI LKJ AJR