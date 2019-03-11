US sanctions Russia-based bank over Venezuela dealings

Washington, Mar 11 (AFP) The US Treasury slapped sanctions Monday on a Russia-based bank partly owned by Venezuela for its support for the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro and the state oil company PDVSA. The sanctions were aimed at Moscow-based Evrofinance Mosnarbank, which when founded in 2011 was 50 per cent-owned by leading Russian banks and 49-per cent owned by Venezuela's National Development Fund. "This action demonstrates that the United States will take action against foreign financial institutions that sustain the illegitimate Maduro regime and contribute to the economic collapse and humanitarian crisis plaguing the people of Venezuela," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement. (AFP) SMJSMJ