US sanctions: SWIFT network suspends Iran banks

Brussels, Nov 5 (AFP) The SWIFT banking network said Monday it has suspended "certain Iranian banks" from its services, after the US reimposed nuclear sanctions on Tehran."In keeping with our mission of supporting the resilience and integrity of the global financial system as a global and neutral service provider, SWIFT is suspending certain Iranian banks' access to the messaging system," it said."This step, while regrettable, has been taken in the interest of the stability and integrity of the wider global financial system." (AFP) KUNKUN