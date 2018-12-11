scorecardresearch
US sanctions three N.Korean officials over human rights

Washington, Dec 10 (AFP) The United States said Monday it was imposing sanctions on three senior North Korean officials over human rights abuses, despite President Donald Trump's efforts to woo the regime into a denuclearization accord.The Treasury Department said it was taking action against "North Korea's reprehensible treatment" of its citizens in accordance with a 2016 US law that requires sanctions over rights abuses. (AFP) CPS

