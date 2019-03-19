scorecardresearch
US sanctions Venezuela state gold mining company: Treasury

Washington, Mar 19 (AFP) The United States slapped sanctions Tuesday on a Venezuelan state mining company, charging that its illicit gold operations were being used to prop up President Nicolas Maduro and his inner circle."Treasury is targeting gold processor Minerven and its president for propping up the inner circle of the corrupt Maduro regime," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement announcing the action. AFP NSANSA

