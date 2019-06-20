US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to visit India from June 25-27: MEA

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be visiting India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the election, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.During his visit, Pompeo would hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said."We look upon the visit as an important opportunity for both sides to further strengthen strategic partnership and continue high-level engagement on matters of mutual interest," Kumar said. PTI ASK UZM IJT