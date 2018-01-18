US slaps anti-dumping duty on polyester staple fiber from

China,India

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, Jan 18 (PTI) The Trump Administration has slapped anti-dumping duties on stainless steel flangs and finer denier polyester staple fiber from China and India.

Exporters from China and India received countervailing subsidies of 41.73 to 47.55 per cent and 9.50 to 25.28 percent, respectively, the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross alleged yesterday.

As such he has instructed US Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of fine denier polyester staple fiber from China and India based on these final rates.

"The US will no longer sit back and watch as its domestic businesses are destroyed by unfair foreign government subsidies. We will continue to take action on behalf of US industry to defend American businesses, workers, and communities adversely impacted by unfair imports," Ross said.

In 2016, imports of fine denier polyester staple fiber from China and India were valued at an estimated USD 79.4 million and USD 14.8 million, respectively, the Department of Commerce said.

An investigation was carried out on a complaint by DAK Americas, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, and Auriga Polymers.

An investigations of stainless steel flanges found that exporters in China and India received countervailing subsidies of 174.73 percent, and from 5.00 to 239.61 percent, respectively, Ross said.

"With a 58 per cent increase in trade cases initiated since President Trump took office, this administration has made it a clear priority to defend domestic businesses from unfair trade practices," he said.

In 2016, imports of stainless steel flanges from China and India were valued at an estimated USD 16.3 million and USD 32.1 million, respectively. PTI LKJ CHT